AUD/USD drops to one-week low under 0.7200 as US T-bond yields rally

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD declines for the fourth consecutive day, refreshes daily/weekly lows.
  • US Treasury yields extend Friday’s run-up to renew multi-day tops after Monday’s holiday.
  • Mixed concerns over virus, Fed’s next move keeps traders on the edge.
  • Second-tier US data may entertain traders, Thursday’s Aussie jobs report, next week’s FOMC in focus.

AUD/USD takes offers near 0.7185, down 0.33% intraday as markets turn risk-off during early Tuesday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair refreshes daily and weekly lows while declining for the fourth day in a row.

The latest fall in the AUD/USD prices could be linked to the steady increase in the US Treasury yields as bond traders begin the week’s trading after Monday’s holiday.

That said, the US 10-year and 5-year Treasury yields refresh the highest level in two years while the 2-year coupon jumps to the February 2020 levels during the week-start move. It’s worth noting that S&P 500 Futures drop 0.37% by the press time.

It’s worth noting that the record high covid-led deaths in Australia, the latest is 76 per ABC News, also weigh on the AUD/USD prices. On the same line are geopolitical risks emanating from Russia, which recently signaled nearness to a war with Ukraine.

Further, Friday’s hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and New York Fed President John Williams added strength to the odds of faster Fed rate hikes in 2022 and offer additional burden on the AUD/USD prices, by way of firmer yields.

Looking forward, US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January and NAHB Housing Market Index will decorate the calendar for the day. Though, major attention will be given to Thursday’s Aussie jobs report for December and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of an ascending support line from January 07, near 0.7200, directs AUD/USD prices to the 200-SMA level on 4H near 0.7180.

Meanwhile, the 100-SMA on the four-hour chart near 0.7220 restricts the pair’s short-term upside ahead of the 100-DMA level surrounding 0.7285.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7186
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 0.721
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7223
Daily SMA50 0.7202
Daily SMA100 0.7285
Daily SMA200 0.7423
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.723
Previous Daily Low 0.7194
Previous Weekly High 0.7315
Previous Weekly Low 0.7148
Previous Monthly High 0.7278
Previous Monthly Low 0.6993
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7216
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7193
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7247
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1400 as US dollar jumps with yields

EUR/USD battles 1.1400 as US dollar jumps with yields

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1400, consolidating the sell-off amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. A renewed risk-off wave triggered a fresh rally in the US Treasury yields while helping the dollar bounce. Fed rate hike expectations and Russia-Ukraine crisis drive yields higher. 

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: To follow in the euro's footsteps, 1.3690 is critical

GBP/USD: To follow in the euro's footsteps, 1.3690 is critical

EUR/USD could be in line for a significant breakout which would be expected to drag GBP along for the ride. GBP/USD needs to clear 1.3690 for bluer skies. The price of cable is firming at the projected support area and there is now a focus on the upside. 

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats towards $1,800 as US dollar tracks strong yields

Gold retreats towards $1,800 as US dollar tracks strong yields

Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to reverse early Asian session gains while declining to $1,817 during the initial European morning on Tuesday. The metal’s latest declines could be linked to the US dollar’s extension of the previous two-day upside, backed by the firmer US Treasury yields.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price primed for a 35% rally as SHIB overcomes a significant hurdle

Shiba Inu price primed for a 35% rally as SHIB overcomes a significant hurdle

Shiba Inu price recovered above the weekly support level at $0.0000283, signaling a bullish regime. The triple bottom setup seems to be playing out, indicating a 35% uptrend is likely. A four-hour candlestick close below $0.0000273 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?

Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?

Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher. NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%. Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures