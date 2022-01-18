AUD/USD drops to one-week low under 0.7200 as US T-bond yields rally

- AUD/USD declines for the fourth consecutive day, refreshes daily/weekly lows.
- US Treasury yields extend Friday’s run-up to renew multi-day tops after Monday’s holiday.
- Mixed concerns over virus, Fed’s next move keeps traders on the edge.
- Second-tier US data may entertain traders, Thursday’s Aussie jobs report, next week’s FOMC in focus.
AUD/USD takes offers near 0.7185, down 0.33% intraday as markets turn risk-off during early Tuesday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair refreshes daily and weekly lows while declining for the fourth day in a row.
The latest fall in the AUD/USD prices could be linked to the steady increase in the US Treasury yields as bond traders begin the week’s trading after Monday’s holiday.
That said, the US 10-year and 5-year Treasury yields refresh the highest level in two years while the 2-year coupon jumps to the February 2020 levels during the week-start move. It’s worth noting that S&P 500 Futures drop 0.37% by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the record high covid-led deaths in Australia, the latest is 76 per ABC News, also weigh on the AUD/USD prices. On the same line are geopolitical risks emanating from Russia, which recently signaled nearness to a war with Ukraine.
Further, Friday’s hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and New York Fed President John Williams added strength to the odds of faster Fed rate hikes in 2022 and offer additional burden on the AUD/USD prices, by way of firmer yields.
Looking forward, US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January and NAHB Housing Market Index will decorate the calendar for the day. Though, major attention will be given to Thursday’s Aussie jobs report for December and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of an ascending support line from January 07, near 0.7200, directs AUD/USD prices to the 200-SMA level on 4H near 0.7180.
Meanwhile, the 100-SMA on the four-hour chart near 0.7220 restricts the pair’s short-term upside ahead of the 100-DMA level surrounding 0.7285.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7186
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7223
|Daily SMA50
|0.7202
|Daily SMA100
|0.7285
|Daily SMA200
|0.7423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7194
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
