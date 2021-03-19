AUD/USD drops to fresh two-day lows below 0.7720 on renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD came under modest bearish pressure in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index touched its highest level in more than a week at 92.16.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day.

After staying relatively quiet around 0.7750 during the first half of the day, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session and touched a two-day low of 0.7718. As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at 0.7732. Despite the recent pullback, AUD/USD remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.

DXY turns north ad US T-bond yields rebound

Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Friday, the latest announcement from the US Federal Reserve pushed Treasury bond yields higher and helped the greenback gather strength against its rivals.

The Fed said it won't be extending the relaxation of the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), letting it expire by the end of March as originally planned.

The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost as much as 2% earlier in the day, was last seen rising 0.45% on the day at 1.726%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in nine days at 92.16 is currently up 0.3% at 92.12.

Moreover, the souring market mood, as reflected by the poor start of Wall Street's main indexes to the day, provided an additional boost to the USD. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are down 0.85% and 0.3%, respectively.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7738
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 0.776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7742
Daily SMA100 0.7591
Daily SMA200 0.7351
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.785
Previous Daily Low 0.7748
Previous Weekly High 0.7801
Previous Weekly Low 0.762
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7811
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7824
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7888
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7925

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

