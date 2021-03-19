AUD/USD drops to fresh two-day lows below 0.7720 on renewed USD strength

AUD/USD came under modest bearish pressure in early American session.

US Dollar Index touched its highest level in more than a week at 92.16.

10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day.

After staying relatively quiet around 0.7750 during the first half of the day, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session and touched a two-day low of 0.7718. As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at 0.7732. Despite the recent pullback, AUD/USD remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.

DXY turns north ad US T-bond yields rebound

Although there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Friday, the latest announcement from the US Federal Reserve pushed Treasury bond yields higher and helped the greenback gather strength against its rivals.

The Fed said it won't be extending the relaxation of the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), letting it expire by the end of March as originally planned.

The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost as much as 2% earlier in the day, was last seen rising 0.45% on the day at 1.726%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in nine days at 92.16 is currently up 0.3% at 92.12.

Moreover, the souring market mood, as reflected by the poor start of Wall Street's main indexes to the day, provided an additional boost to the USD. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are down 0.85% and 0.3%, respectively.

Technical levels to watch for