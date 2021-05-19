AUD/USD drops to fresh session lows, around mid-0.7700s

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday.
- The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
- A strong pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and added to the selling bias.
- The market focus remains glued to Wednesday’s release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
The AUD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to two-day lows, around mid-0.7700s during the first half of the European session.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7800 mark in the previous session, the pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. A pullback in commodity prices acted as a drag on the commodity-linked aussie. This, along with a sharp fall in the global equity markets, further drove flows away from the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Meanwhile, the risk-off mood drove some haven flows towards the US dollar, which got an additional boost from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. That said, dovish Fed expectations might cap any meaningful upside for the greenback and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Given the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that any spike in inflation will be transitory, investors have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off. Hence, the key focus will remain on the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, which will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, investors will also focus on Thursday's release of the monthly employment report from Australia. This might influence market expectations on whether the RBA would start tapering some of its emergency stimulus measures, which, in turn, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7759
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.