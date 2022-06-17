- AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and snapped a two-day winning streak to the weekly high.
- The emergence of fresh USD buying turned out to be a key factor that exerted downward pressure.
- Retreating US bond yields, a positive risk tone might cap gains for the USD and lend support to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its strong gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and met with a fresh supply on Friday. The pair continued losing ground through the early European session and weakened further below the 0.7000 psychological mark, hitting a fresh daily low in the last hour.
Expectations that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path to curb soaring inflation revived demand for the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted fresh selling around the AUD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the so-called dot plot showed that the median projection for the federal funds rate stood at 3.4% for 2022 and 3.8% in 2023.
The greenback, for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from a two-decade high and snapped a two-day losing streak to a one-week low touched the previous day. That said, a combination of factors might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and offer some support to the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Investors took comfort from the Fed's view that the rate could decline to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.5% over the long run. This led to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets could undermine the greenback's safe-haven demand and help limit deeper losses for the risk-sensitive aussie.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's bounce from a monthly low touched earlier this week has run its course. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6993
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|0.7053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7113
|Daily SMA50
|0.715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7222
|Daily SMA200
|0.7244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.707
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6942
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
