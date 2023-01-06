- AUD/USD turns lower for the second straight day amid strong follow-through USD buying.
- Thursday’s upbeat US macro data fuels hawkish Fed expectations and underpins the buck.
- Looming recession risks further benefit the safe-haven USD ahead of the crucial US NFP.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh selling following an early uptick to the 0.6800 neighbourhood and turns lower for the second successive day on Friday. The steady intraday descent drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 0.6725-0.6720 region heading into the North American session and is sponsored by a strong follow-through US Dollar buying.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, trades near a one-month high and continues to draw support from Thursday's upbeat US macro data. The US ADP report on private-sector employment and an unexpected fall in Weekly Initial Jobless Claims pointed to a strong labour market, which could allow the Fed to stick to its aggressive rate hike path.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood further seems to benefit the safe-haven greenback and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar. Despite the latest optimism over the easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions in China, concerns about a deeper global economic downturn weigh on the sentiment and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets.
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD bulls can maintain their dominant position as the focus shifts to the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report could influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook and play a key role in driving the USD demand. This, in turn, should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term and positioning for any further depreciating move. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to register losses for the first time in the previous three weeks.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.675
|Daily SMA50
|0.6675
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
