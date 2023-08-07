AUD/USD drops to fresh daily low, around 0.6560 area amid resurgent USD demand

- AUD/USD meets with some intraday supply on Monday and is pressured by reviving USD demand.
- The US jobs data reaffirms expectations for one more rate hike by the Fed and underpins the USD.
- China’s economic woes and a softer risk tone also contribute to driving flow away from the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure following an intraday uptick to the 0.6600 neighbourhood and drops to a fresh daily low during the early part of the European session on Monday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6560 area and seem poised to resume the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and stalls a two-day-old corrective slide from its highest level since July 7 touched last Thursday, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair. The closely-watched US NFP report showed that the economy maintained a moderate pace of job addition in July, though solid wage growth and an unexpected dip in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labour market conditions. This could allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stick to its hawkish stance and keep the door for one more 25 bps lift-off in September or November. The expectations trigger a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and help revive demand for the Greenback.
Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the global equity markets is seen as another factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Investors remain concerned that the post-COVID recovery in China – the world's second-largest economy – is losing steam, which, to a larger extent, overshadows the latest optimism over additional stimulus. Even the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) released on Friday, indicating that rates may still need to go higher, does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and validates the near-term negative outlook.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, traders will look to speeches by influential FOMC members for cues about the future rate-hike path. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest consumer inflation figures from China and the US, due on Wednesday and Thursday, which will play a key role in providing a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6565
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6721
|Daily SMA50
|0.6702
|Daily SMA100
|0.6689
|Daily SMA200
|0.6733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6543
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6584
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
