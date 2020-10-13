AUD/USD drops to five-day lows near 0.7150 on broad USD strength

- AUD/USD lost its traction in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index is edging higher toward mid-93.00s.
- Safe-haven flows seem to be helping USD gather strength.
The AUD/USD pair rose to 0.7200 area earlier in the day but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the USD started to gather strength on safe-haven flows. As of writing, the pair was trading at a fresh five-day low of 0.7157, losing 0.7% on a daily basis.
During the Asian session, the upbeat data from China, which showed that the country's imports in September surged by 13.2%, helped the AUD stay resilient against its rivals.
DXY extends daily rebound
On the other hand, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the annual Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged at 1.7% in September and was largely ignored by the market participants.
With investors seeking refuge amid the lack of progress in US stimulus talks, Wall Street's main indexes opened the day in the negative territory and allowed the greenback to find demand. At the moment, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes are down around 0.4% on a daily basis and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining 0.51% at 93.51.
On Wednesday, Westpac Consumer Confidence and HIA New Home Sales data will be featured in the Australian economic docket. However, market participants are unlikely to react to these data ahead of Thursday's critical labour market report.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.7209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7175
|Daily SMA50
|0.721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7078
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
