AUD/USD drops to 10-day lows under 0.7100

The sharp reversal in AUD/USD leaves the pair vulnerable to more losses in the short term. A consolidation under 0.7100, would clear the way for a test of the 0.7045/50 area (Feb 4 low). On the upside, a recovery above 0.7165 should alleviate the bearish pressure. Only a daily close above 0.7235 would suggest more gains ahead.

US economic data came in above expectations. Initial and continuing claims dropped more than expected to 232K and 1.47M, respectably. Q4 GDP growth was revised higher from an annualized rate of 6.9% to 7%. New Home Sales fell to 801K. Market participants ignored US data as the focus remains in the Ukraine invasion and price action across financial markets.

The greenback continues to be the top performer, boosted by risk aversion . The DXY is up by 1.30%, at the highest since 2020. On American hours, US yields moved to the upside, giving more strength to dollar’s rally. The US 10-year yield rose to 1.95% and the 30-year to 2.26%.

The AUD/USD dropped further during the American session as cautions prevails across financial markets following Ukraine’s invasion. The pair bottomed at 0.7094, hitting the lowest level since February 14. It then rebounded rising back above 0.7100, although still remains under pressure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.