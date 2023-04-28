AUD/USD drops sharply towards 0.6600 as USD Index regains strength, RBA-Fed policy in focus

- AUD/USD has slipped sharply to near 0.6610 amid a sustained jump in the USD Index ahead of Fed policy.
- Pre-Fed policy anxiety is impacting the risk appetite of the market participants.
- Decelerates Australian PPI has strengthened the case of an unchanged interest rate policy.
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a steep fall after failing to extend recovery above 0.6640 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has sensed selling pressure as investors have sifted funds into the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid anxiety ahead of the monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Correction in the S&P500 futures in the Asian session has extended as pre-Fed policy anxiety is impacting the risk appetite of the market participants. The USD Index has stretched its rebound move above the immediate resistance of 101.70. The demand for US government bonds has dropped sharply as one more interest rate hike from the Fed is widely anticipated. The 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped sharply to near 3.53%.
On Thursday, the USD Index defended its downside despite a sheer contraction in quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. GDP (Q1) showed a decline to 1.1% vs. the former expansion of 2.6%. Businesses winded up inventories to offset consumer spending amid dismal economic outlook. However, it will provide firms an opportunity to start afresh with minimal inventory for the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is facing immense pressure as the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to continue its neutral stance on interest rates. RBA Governor Philip Lowe kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.60% considering the current scale of interest rate as restrictive enough to tame stubborn inflation.
Australia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) (Q1) has also decelerated heavily, strengthening the case for an unchanged interest rate policy. Quarterly PPI has accelerated by 1.0% at a slower pace than the forecast of 1.5% and the former release of 1.7%. Annual PPI has been trimmed to 5.2% from the estimates and the prior release of 5.8%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6694
|Daily SMA50
|0.6703
|Daily SMA100
|0.6795
|Daily SMA200
|0.6738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6595
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6772
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints pre-data anxiety near 1.1030 as Eurozone GDP, US inflation clues loom
EUR/USD clings to mild losses near 1.1020 during early Friday in Europe as it tries to keep bears on the table after welcoming them the previous day. With this, the Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier growth numbers from the bloc.
GBP/USD gathers strength for a sustainable move above 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair is consolidating near the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable is gathering strength for a sustained breakout above 1.2500 after a few failed attempts.
Gold extends recovery above $1,990 as Fed to sound neutral on interest rate guidance
Gold price has climbed above $1,990.00 after rebounding from $1,976.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after House Speaker McCarthy said the debt limit can't pass without dealing with the budget, as reported by Bloomberg.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
CFTC ordered South Africa-based bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $1.73 billion in restitution for defrauding investors. In June 2022, CFTC described this as the “largest ever fraud scheme case involving bitcoin.” MTI’s key figure Cornelius Johannes Steynberg is at the center of this lawsuit.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.