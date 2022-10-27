AUD/USD drops sharply from 0.6500 as risk-on profile fades, Michigan CSI eyed

- AUD/USD has been dragged to near 0.6460 after facing barricades around 0.6500.
- A decent recovery in the DXY after robust GDP data has weighed on risk-perceived assets.
- The US Treasury yields have dropped sharply as bets for a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed have trimmed.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a steep fall after failing to cross the psychological hurdle of 0.6500 in the late New York session. The asset has attempted to cross the 0.6500 resistance multiple times and a spree of failures strengthened the resistance level.
A rebound in the risk-off profile also weighed pressure on the aussie bulls. A significant drop in S&P500 triggered the risk-aversion theme. The 500-stock basket witnessed losses as tech stocks drop sharply after Meta Platform Inc. (META) witnessed a bloodbath and fell to five-year lows.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) resurfaced firmly after building a cushion around 109.53 on robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. The DXY advanced to near 110.57 and recovered the majority of Wednesday’s losses. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the US economy has grown at a rate of 2.6% from July to September despite accelerating interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). While the demand for durable goods landed lower at 0.4% than projections of 0.6% but remained higher than the former drop of 0.2%.
The 10-year US Treasury yields dropped sharply to 3.93% after a significant drop in Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices for the third quarter. The economic data dived to 4.2% against the projections of 7.9%. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have dropped to 87.4%, which has weighed pressure on the returns from US Government bonds.
Going forward, the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) data will remain in focus. The sentiment data is seen stable at 59.8.
On the Australian front, investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is due on Tuesday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.645
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6604
|Daily SMA100
|0.6765
|Daily SMA200
|0.6998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6440 amid mixed signals
Market players struggled to find a certain way on Thursday as inflation concerns coupled with growth-related optimism. AUD/USD trimmed part of its recent gains but remains in the green on a weekly basis.
EUR/USD hit by gloomy ECB, upbeat US data
The EUR/USD pair turned lower on Thursday and trades in the 0.9960 price zone as the European Central Bank failed to impress investors with a 75 bps hike. Upbeat US data prevented a collapse as it benefited high-yielding assets.
Bank of Japan: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy? Premium
The BOJ will announce its decision on Friday. The central bank has maintained, up to these days, the ultra-loose monetary policy decided in 2016, which implies leaving the main interest rate at -0.1% and a yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.
Gold bulls are backed into a corner as US dollar corrects
The gold price is under pressure, forced back into a neutral zone on the daily chart. The hourly charts show that the price is balanced at a critical juncture. Investors look ahead to tomorrow's PCE and next week's Fed.
DOGE climbs 20% overnight, whale transactions hit two month peak
Meme coin Dogecoin witnessed its price rally in the tail end of Ethereum’s massive breakout over the past two days. Both Dogecoin transactions and trade volume climbed to levels seen in August. The meme coin yielded double-digit gains for holders.