AUD/USD drops over 1.5% to low-0.6900s as risk assets crater on Fed tightening/recession/China lockdown fears

- AUD/USD cratered into the low-0.6900s on Monday, down over 1.5% on the day and over 4.0% lower in four days.
- The pair is being battered by risk-off flows as markets price a more hawkish Fed and potential recession.
- China lockdown fears are also hurting the pair, with bears eyeing a near-term test of support in the low-0.6800s.
AUD/USD cratered on Monday in tandem with a collapse in US and global stock market sentiment as investors upped their bets on both Fed tightening (in wake of last Friday’s US inflation data) and a US recession (in wake of last Friday’s US Consumer Sentiment figures). The pair was last trading to the south of the 0.6950 level, having shed over 1.5% on Monday, taking its string of losses in the last four sessions to over 4.0%.
The risk-sensitive Aussie is also feeling the pain of renewed fears about lockdowns in China as Beijing and Shanghai both reinstate restrictions to contain new Covid-19 outbreaks. China is Australia’s largest trade partner and is the main export destination for many of the country’s industrial/energy coming.
Anyone who bet on near-term Aussie upside in wake of last week’s larger-than-expected RBA rate hike has likely already been stopped out. That should deter traders from betting on a substantial rebound in the pair should this Thursday’s Australia labour market report come in better than expected. Indeed, the Aussie is this week set to continue to trade as a function of broader risk appetite and USD flows.
As risk appetite craters on central bank tightening and recession fears and the US dollar benefits from the hawkish Fed and its status as a safe-haven currency (it is the world’s reserve currency, after all), AUD/USD next stop is likely the May lows in the mid-0.6800s. If it can break below 0.6800, there isn't much to stop a run all the way lower to around the 2019 lows in the upper-0.6600s. The main macro events of the week will be Tuesday’s US Retail Sales report for May and Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where some are calling the bank to invoke a Volcker moment and surprise with a larger 75 or 100 bps rate hike.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6931
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0136
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.92
|Today daily open
|0.7067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7121
|Daily SMA50
|0.7195
|Daily SMA100
|0.7228
|Daily SMA200
|0.7253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7036
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7022
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
