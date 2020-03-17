- AUD/USD remains on the back foot after the RBA favored Monday’s announcement.
- The US House of Representatives passes coronavirus relief bill, Senate will vote to make it a law.
- Thursday becomes the key day including Aussie jobs report and RBA.
AUD/USD fails to hold onto the earlier gains after the RBA minutes while taking rounds to 0.6110, -0.15%, during the Asian session on Tuesday. The minutes statement showed the readiness on the part of the RBA policymakers to act and stay in contact while also indicating a move towards the bond purchases rather than a further rate cut.
Read: RBA Minutes: The Board was prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy
Even so, the Aussie pair showed less reaction to the event as the clues of the next RBA moves were already out and loud while risk-tone remains as the key catalysts amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.
The risk-tone recovers amid the US diplomats’ action to get coronavirus relief bill rolled out. While the House of Representatives has already passed President Donald Trump-backed plan, Senate members have earlier suggested some changes and hence Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is struggling to get the deal.
Elsewhere, the Philippines recently terminated trading of Forex and Bond while Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 80,881 as of end-March 16.
The recent weakness in Chinese data, as well as global policymakers’ rush to ward off the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19), portrayed a day of risk aversion on Monday.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields bounce off 22 basis points (bps) to 0.745% while S&P 500 Futures register 1.26% gains to 2,435 by the press time. However, Japan’s NIKKEI is in the red by 2.2% to 1,6620.
Unless getting a clear solution of the pandemic, the Aussie is less likely to be recovered. As a result, the Westpac might have concluded, “Fragile industrial commodities and travel bans threaten each of Australia's top 5 exports (coal, iron ore, LNG, education, tourism), pointing to a collapse in the trade surplus starting in the Feb data. The extent and timing of likely RBA easing is a swing factor near term but the impact on Australia's economy will be muted.”
Investors will now await Thursday’s big moves in the Aussie due to the monthly employment data and RBA’s moves towards further taming the COVID-19 damages. In the meantime, any surprise moves from the US or the Aussie as well as updates concerning the virus cold entertain short-term traders.
Technical Analysis
The risks of witnessing fresh 11-year low, around 0.6000, increases if the pair stays weak below the recent bottom, close to 0.6100. Meanwhile, the monthly support-turned-resistance around 0.6185 acts as the immediate upside barrier.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6118
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.653
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6778
|Daily SMA200
|0.6815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6307
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6079
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Mildly weak above 0.6100 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD fails to hold onto the earlier gains after the RBA minutes while taking rounds to 0.6110, -0.15%, during the Asian session on Tuesday. The minutes statement showed the readiness on the part of the RBA policymakers to act and stay in contact while also indicating a move towards the bond purchases rather than a further rate cut.
USD/JPY: Firmly in the red as risk-off persists
USD/JPY is trading a 105.95 having dropped within a range of 107.56 to a low of 105.14 as markets drop to the lowest levels since Dec 2018, despite all of the stimulus from a coordinated effort of some of the world's central banks yesterday.
The financial crash parallel in Treasury yields
The partial recovery of Treasury market yields in the week to last Friday was short-circuited by the Federal Reserve rate cut and restart of quantitative easing but it has parallels from the early months of the financial crisis a decade ago.
WTI: On the back foot below $30.00 inside bearish channel
WTI takes rounds to $29.50 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark remains under pressure below $30.00 while staying inside a four-day-old descending trend channel.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.