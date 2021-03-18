AUD/USD drops below 0.7800 as USD recovery picks up steam

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD extends its daily slide in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward 92.00.
  • Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a significant market reaction.

The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session on Thursday and touched a daily low of 0.7771. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7785.

DXY retraces majority of Wednesday's drop

The impressive upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to fuel the USD's rebound. After losing 0.5% on the day amid the FOMC's dovish policy outlook, the US Dollar Index erased a large portion of its losses and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 91.75. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is at its highest level in nearly 14 months at 1.738%, up 5.6%.

Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 770,000 and came in much worse than the market expectation of 700,000. On a positive note, however, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 51.8 in March and surpassed analysts' estimate of 23.1 by a wide margin. 

On the other hand, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Unemployment Rate in February dropped to 5.8% with the Employment Change arriving at +88,700. Although the upbeat jobs report helped the AUD preserve its strength against its rivals during the Asian session, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of AUD/USD.

On Friday, February Retail Sales data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7786
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.7798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7742
Daily SMA100 0.7583
Daily SMA200 0.7347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7811
Previous Daily Low 0.7698
Previous Weekly High 0.7801
Previous Weekly Low 0.762
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7741
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7657
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7615
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.784
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7882
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7952

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

