AUD/USD drops below 0.7800 as USD recovery picks up steam

- AUD/USD extends its daily slide in early American session.
- US Dollar Index continues to edge higher toward 92.00.
- Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a significant market reaction.
The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the American session on Thursday and touched a daily low of 0.7771. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7785.
DXY retraces majority of Wednesday's drop
The impressive upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to fuel the USD's rebound. After losing 0.5% on the day amid the FOMC's dovish policy outlook, the US Dollar Index erased a large portion of its losses and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 91.75. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is at its highest level in nearly 14 months at 1.738%, up 5.6%.
Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 770,000 and came in much worse than the market expectation of 700,000. On a positive note, however, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 51.8 in March and surpassed analysts' estimate of 23.1 by a wide margin.
On the other hand, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Unemployment Rate in February dropped to 5.8% with the Employment Change arriving at +88,700. Although the upbeat jobs report helped the AUD preserve its strength against its rivals during the Asian session, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of AUD/USD.
On Friday, February Retail Sales data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7786
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7787
|Daily SMA50
|0.7742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7583
|Daily SMA200
|0.7347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7952
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades below 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
Bitcoin faces stubborn resistance between $59,000 and $60,000, but the uptrend remains strong based on technical. Ethereum could freefall back to $1,700, support highlighted by the 100 SMA and 200 SMA.
Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening
NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement. Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.