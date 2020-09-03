AUD/USD drops below 0.7300 ahead of key US data

- AUD/USD falls for the third straight day on Thursday.
- Broad-based USD strength continues to weigh on AUD/USD.
- Weekly Jobless Claims and Services PMI data will be featured in US economic docket.
The AUD/USD pair, which closed the previous two days in the negative territory, extended its daily slide and dropped below 0.7300 as greenback preserves its strength ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US. As of writing, the pair was down 0.57% on a daily basis at 0.7296.
DXY rally continues ahead of US data
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the trade surplus narrowed to 4,607 million AUD in August and missed the market expectation of 5,400 million AUD. This disappointing reading weighed on the AUD in the first half of the day.
Meanwhile, the broad-based USD strength caused the bearish pressure to remain intact. After gaining nearly 0.3% on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to edge higher and was last seen up 0.3% at 92.93.
Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is expected to decline to 950K. Moreover, the IHS Markit and the ISM will both publish their Services PMI reports.
Earlier in the week, the upbeat data releases from the US helped the USD erase the heavy losses it suffered against its major rivals last week. If today's data arrive better than expected, the DXY could try to advance beyond 93.00 and force AUD/USD to push lower in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7223
|Daily SMA50
|0.7105
|Daily SMA100
|0.6868
|Daily SMA200
|0.6741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.73
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7462
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.