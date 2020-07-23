AUD/USD drops below 0.7100 on modest USD recovery

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD pair is staying under bearish pressure on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains above 95.00. 
  • Weekly Jobless Claims in the US came in higher than expected.

After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range near 0.7150, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to a daily low of 0.7090 in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.45% on a daily basis at 0.7105.

DXY rebounds modestly

The weekly data published by the US Department of Labor on Thursday revealed that 1.41 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 1.3 million.

Moreover, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC that a payroll tax cut won't be included in the next coronavirus relief bill. 

The disappointing data and Mnuchin's comment weighed on the market sentiment. With US stock index futures paring early gains ahead of the opening bell, the greenback gathered strength against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.14% on the day at 95.10.

Later in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas will publish its Manufacturing Activity report. However, investors are likely to remain focused on Wall Street and a sharp drop in major US equity indexes could provide an additional boost to the USD:

On Friday, the Commonwealth Bank's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7107
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.7139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6964
Daily SMA50 0.6847
Daily SMA100 0.6563
Daily SMA200 0.6687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7184
Previous Daily Low 0.7111
Previous Weekly High 0.7038
Previous Weekly Low 0.6921
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7106
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7178
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7217
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.725

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

