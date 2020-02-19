AUD/USD drops below 0.6700 as USD gathers strength ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Wage Price Index in Australia rose 0.5% in Q4 as expected.
  • US Dollar Index extends rally toward multi-year highs. 
  • FOMC will release minutes of its January 28-29 meeting at 19 GMT.

The AUD/USD pair staged a rebound during the Asian trading hours and rose to a daily high of 0.6708 but lost its traction. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6688, adding only 0.06% on a daily basis.

The data from Australia on Wednesday showed that the Wage Price Index rose 0.5% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter as expected and the Westpac Leading Index improved to 0.05% in January from 0.01%. Nevertheless, market participants largely ignored these data to allow the pair to post technical recovery gains. Major Asian equity indexes' relatively upbeat performance provided a boost to the risk-sensitive AUD as well.

In the meantime, S&P Global Ratings argued that the coronavirus outbreak will have a "short-term blow" to the Chinese economic growth in the first quarter to ease concerns over a long-lasting negative impact of the epidemic on the global economy. 

DXY climbs higher ahead of FOMC minutes

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to push higher on Wednesday to reflect a broad-based USD strength. At the moment, the index is at its highest level since early October at 99.53 and looks to test the multi-year highs that it set at 99.67 a few months ago.

During the American trading hours, the FOMC will publish the minutes of its January 28-29 monetary policy meeting. Additionally, FOMC members Kashkari, Kaplan and Barkin will be delivering speeches.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.669
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6737
Daily SMA50 0.6842
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.6853
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6718
Previous Daily Low 0.6673
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6668
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6623
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6713
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost

Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.

Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

