AUD/USD drops below 0.6100 following a recovery attempt in early American session

- US Dollar Index steadies near mid-99s on Tuesday.
- Consumer Confidence Index in US fell less than expected in March.
- Coming up: Caixin Manufacturing PMI from China Building Permits from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair found support near the 0.6100 handle in the early trading hours of the American session and recovered to 0.6150 area but struggled to preserve its momentum. With the greenback staying strong against its rivals on Tuesday, the pair retraced its rebound and was last seen trading at 0.6087, erasing 1.4% on the day.
USD valuation continues to drive the pair's movements
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the PMI reports from China revealed that the economic activity in both the manufacturing and the service sectors expanded in March after posting record-low readings in February. Although these data helped the AUD/USD pair rose above the 0.6200 mark, the broad-based USD strength didn't allow the pair to stay in the positive territory.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a daily high of 99.95. However, falling US Treasury bond yields and month-end flows weighed on the USD and dragged the DXY all the way down to 99 during the American session.
Nevertheless, the DXY gained traction as the poor performance of major equity indexes in the US helped the USD find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the index is up 0.5% on the day at 99.52.
On Wednesday, Caixin Manufacturing PMI data from China and Building Permits figures from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.609
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.28
|Today daily open
|0.6169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6499
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6766
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6185
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6112
|Previous Weekly High
|0.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.57
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
