- AUD/USD fails to extend the rebound from 25-month low.
- Australia’s CBA, ANZ pass on full 50-bp home loan variable rate hike to defend home buyers.
- Economic slowdown fears underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand, markets turn dicey ahead of the key data/events.
- RBA couldn’t impress bulls but Fed Minutes, US ISM Services PMI for June may favor bears.
AUD/USD retreats from intraday high as market players reassess the early Asian session’s corrective pullback amid the impending economic slowdown, as well as anxiety ahead of the key data/events. That said, the Aussie pair takes offers around 0.6795 while extending the pullback from an intraday high of 0.6820.
The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the news from Australia suggesting the weakness in the housing market as top-tier bankers passed on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 50 basis points (bps) rate hike. That said, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Australia's No. 1 and No. 4 banks respectively, raised their home loan variable interest rates by 0.5% per annum from July 15, per Reuters.
The news also mentioned, “Australian lenders so far have been in lockstep with the central bank in passing the full rate hike to their customers, expecting to reap benefits at a time when the country's property market is showing signs of cooling after a bumper 22% price surge last year.”
Elsewhere, comments from Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, suggesting that China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia, also weighed on the AUD/USD prices due to the pair’s risk barometer status. The reason could be linked to the fears that Beijing’s support to Moscow could only escalate the Russia-Ukraine crisis and exert more downside pressure on the global supply chain, which in turn intensified the recession woes.
Additionally, hawkish bets on the major central banks’ next moves and upbeat US data also propel the risk-off mood, which in turn underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and weigh on the AUD/USD prices. On Tuesday, the US Factory Orders for May, to 1.6% MoM versus 0.5% expected and upwardly revised 0.7% previous readings.
It should be noted that the US Treasury yields rebound from a five-week low marked the previous day, up by two basis points (bps) to 2.82% at the latest, whereas the S&P 500 Futures struggle for directions around 3,830 by the press time.
Given the recession fears and the RBA’s failure to please AUD/USD buyers, the quote is likely to remain pressured. However, today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US ISM Services PMI for June will offer additional directions.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the two-month-old previous support line, now resistance around 0.6865, AUD/USD stays on the way to the late 2019 lows around 0.6670.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.7194
|Daily SMA200
|0.7219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes downside towards 1.0200 amid dour mood
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.0200, resuming the previous selling spiral in early Europe. The US dollar regains upside traction, as risk sentiment remains sour amid looming recession risks and China's renewed covid concerns. EU data, Fed Minutes in focus.
GBP/USD licks Brexit, UK politics-led wounds below 1.2000, recession, Fed Minutes in focus
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in three weeks. UK’s three key diplomats resigned after PM Johnson defended former Tory Party whip Chris Pincher. Labour Party’s five-point EU plan gains little acceptance over Brexit issue.
Gold: Fed Minutes could open floors towards $1,722 Premium
Gold Price is licking its wounds after the brutal sell-off, hovering close to multi-month troughs, with more downside in the offing as recession risks are here to stay. XAUUSD eyes $1,722 - bearish channel target on dollar gains, recession woes.
USD/JPY slumps towards 135.00 as US dollar corrects
USD/JPY is tumbling towards 135.00, despite a brief pullback in the US dollar. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into early Asia. Fed Minutes awaited.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!