- AUD/USD remains sidelined near three-month high after refreshing the top.
- Fed failed to impress US Dollar bulls by marching wide forecasts on rates and economic projections.
- Australian jobs report, Consumer Inflation Expectations and China Industrial Production could entertain Aussie pair traders.
- Fears of RBA’s slower rate hikes, Covid-led easing in China data challenge bulls.
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around a multi-day high, refreshed before a few hours, during the early Thursday in the Asia-Pacific region. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to defend the post-Fed gains ahead of the employment data from Australia and China’s Retail Sales, as well as Industrial Production. That said, the Aussie pair takes rounds to 0.6860-50, after refreshing the multi-day high with 0.6881.
Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered the 50 bps rate hike, as expected, and also upwardly revised the dot-plot to suggest 5.1% as the terminal rate versus 4.6% shown in September’s Statement of Economic Projections (SEP). Further details of the event suggested that the inflation forecasts were upwardly revised and the growth estimations were cut down for 2023 and 2024.
Additionally, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tried to maintain his hawkish image while noting that the ultimate level of rates is more important than how fast they go. The policymaker also added that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) needs to hold rates at their peak until policymakers are "really confident" inflation comes down in a sustained way.
However, most of these actions were already anticipated and there was nothing out of the box that could have inspired the US Dollar to pare the latest losses. As a result, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stayed depressed near the six-month low despite a temporal bounce.
The US equities closed on the negative side but the US Treasury bond yields were down too, which in turn favored the AUD/USD buyers amid optimism surrounding its key customer China.
Moving on, Australia’s employment report for November, Consumer Inflation Expectations for December and China’s data dump for November will be crucial for the AUD/USD pair traders for immediate directions. The initial forecasts suggest easing in Aussie Employment Change and inflation data, as well as a static Unemployment Rate. On the other hand, downbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production is expected from China.
To sum up, the US Dollar’s failure to cheer the mildly hawkish Fed announcements may not hold the AUD/USD to remain firmer amid downbeat forecasts for the scheduled data from Australia and China.
Technical analysis
A successful break of the downward-sloping resistance line from June, near 0.6880 by the press time, appears necessary for the AUD/USD buyers to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6731
|Daily SMA50
|0.6539
|Daily SMA100
|0.6677
|Daily SMA200
|0.6905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6893
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
