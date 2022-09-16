Next 1-3 weeks: “We turned negative on AUD on Wednesday (14 Sep, spot at 0.6735) even though we were of the view that any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 0.6680. Shorter-term downward momentum is improving quickly and a break of 0.6680 would not be surprising and would shift the focus to 0.6640. Resistance wise, a breach of 0.6770 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.6820 yesterday) would indicate that AUD is unlikely to weaken further.”

24-hour view: “We expected AUD to ‘trade between 0.6715 and 0.6785’ yesterday. However, AUD edged to a low of 0.6696 before closing on a soft note at 0.6701 (-0.69%). Downward momentum has improved, albeit not by much. For today, there is room for AUD to drop below 0.6680 but the next support at 0.6640 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 0.6720 but only a break of 0.6735 would indicate that AUD is not ready to head below 0.6680.”

In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, further decline in AUD/USD could shift the focus to 0.6640 in the next weeks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.