AUD/USD downside pressure intact below 0.8045 – UOB

AUD/USD downside pressure intact below 0.8045 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Aussie Dollar should remain under downside pressure while below 0.8045 in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD traded sideways as expected before closing largely unchanged. Most indicators are still at ‘neutral’ level and further range trading is expected, likely within a range of 0.7980/0.8040”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as AUD traded in a relatively quiet manner last Friday. The outlook remains neutral for now and we continue to hold the view that AUD is “under increasing downward pressure unless it can reclaim 0.8045”. That said, 0.7940 is a rather strong support and only a clear break of this level would indicate the start of a stronger down-move. In the meanwhile, AUD could continue to consolidate and trade sideways for the next few days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.