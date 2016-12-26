AUD/USD: Downside opening up towards 0.7150

By Dhwani Mehta

After a brief recovery stint from seven-month lows witnessed yesterday, the AUD/USD pair turned lower once again amid resurgent USD buying and weaker copper prices.

AUD/USD faces double whammy

Currently, the AUD/USD pair drops -0.14% to 0.7176, having run into 5-DMA resistance at 0.7188. The AUD/USD pair resumed the bearish momentum in a holiday-quiet Asian session this Tuesday, as the bulls were hit hard by ongoing weakness in copper prices. Australia is highly dependent on copper exports for its revenues.

Further, a pick-up in buying interest seen around the greenback versus its main competitors also collaborated to the renewed downslide in the Aussie. The bears now target the multi-month troughs reached near the mid-point of 0.71 handle ahead of the US datasets due later in the NA session.

AUD/USD Levels to watch   

The pair finds the immediate resistance at 0.7188 (5-DMA) above which gains could be extended to the next hurdle located 0.7228 (10-DMA) and 0.7272 (daily R2). On the flip side, the immediate support located 0.7154/52 (multi-month lows). Selling pressure is likely to intensify below the last, dragging the Aussie to 0.7105 (March 2016 low) and below that at 0.7012 (Nov 2015 low).

    1. R3 0.7204
    2. R2 0.7193
    3. R1 0.7185
  2. PP 0.7174
    1. S1 0.7165
    2. S2 0.7155
    3. S3 0.7146

 