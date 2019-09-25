AUD/USD does not rule out a move to the mid-0.6700s – UOB

The Aussie Dollar could now be headed for a deeper pullback, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD traded between 0.6766 and 0.6806 yesterday, higher and wider than our expected range of 0.6760/0.6795. The subsequent firm daily closing in NY (0.6799, +0.40%) has improved the underlying tone and this could lead to AUD testing the strong 0.6820 resistance. For today, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.6850). Support is at 0.6780 followed by the low near 0.6765”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While the relatively robust rebound of +0.40% (NY close 0.6799) has dented the downward momentum, only a break of 0.6820 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the pull-back from the 0.6895 high (Sep 12) has stabilized. Until then, further weakness in AUD is not ruled out just yet even though as highlighted on Monday (23 Sep, spot at 0.6770), only a break of 0.6755 would shift the focus to the next support at 0.6700. Unless AUD can move and stay below 0.6765 within these 1 to 2 days, the prospect for further AUD weakness to 0.6700 is not high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces to 50-hour MA support, focus on ECB speak
EUR/USD has fallen back to the 50-hour moving average (MA) support ahead of Europe open and could suffer deeper losses on dovish ECB speak. A strong bounce could be seen if ECB's Coeure confirms his opposition to the ECB's latest QE program.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.2450 ahead of House of Commons session
With the fading optimism after the British Supreme Court judgment combined with overall strength of the greenback, GBP/USD drops towards 1.2450 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rebounds towards 107.50 amid USD comeback, trade hopes
USD/JPY extends the upside towards 107.50 levels, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar recovery and fresh trade positive update. The risk-off session overnight on US political woes knocked-off the pair to 107.00.
Gold: Bulls look to 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target
Gold bulls have the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. The price has been building a positive trend above the 21-day moving average.
US Second Quarter Final GDP Revision Preview: The consumer is cued
Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.