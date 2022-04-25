- AUD/USD witnessed heavy selling for the third straight day and dropped to a two-month low.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-off impulse underpinned the USD and exerted pressure.
- Oversold conditions on intraday charts warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to a two-month low, around the 0.7150 region in the last hour.
The pair extended last week's bearish breakdown momentum through the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed heavy selling for the third successive day on Monday. Expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with the risk-off impulse, pushed the safe-haven US dollar to a more than two-year high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The market bets that the US central bank would hike interest rates at a faster pace to combat high inflation were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. In fact, Powell said that a 50 bps hike will be on the table at the upcoming meeting in May and also hinted at a series of rate increases this year. The markets were quick to price in jumbo rate hikes at the next four scheduled meetings in May, June, July and September.
The prospects for rapid US interest rate hikes, along with prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China, have raised concerns about slowing global growth and tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. This, in turn, boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback. Apart from this, weaker iron ore prices further collaborate to drive flows away from the perceived riskier and the resources-linked aussie.
With the latest leg down, the AUD/USD pair has now retreated over 500 pips from the YTD peak, around the 0.7660 region touched earlier this April. The ongoing downward trajectory seems strong enough to drag spot prices further towards the 0.7100 round-figure mark. That said, extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts warrant some caution for bearish traders amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.34
|Today daily open
|0.7247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.745
|Daily SMA50
|0.7357
|Daily SMA100
|0.7263
|Daily SMA200
|0.7294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7387
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7234
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7498
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
