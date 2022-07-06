AUD/USD displays a volatility squeeze below 0.6800, focus is on US NFP

- AUD/USD is facing volatility contraction as the DXY has turned sideways.
- The aussie bulls have failed to capitalize on the 50 bps rate hike announcement by the RBA.
- This week, the US employment data will be the major trigger for the FX domain.
The AUD/USD pair is juggling minutely above 0.6780 in the early Tokyo session. It looks like the pair is following the footprints of the lackluster US dollar index (DXY) and is witnessing volatility contraction. There is severe pessimism in the FX domain and risk-perceived currencies are falling like a house of cards. However, the aussie bulls have defended their weekly lows of 0.6764 for the second time on Wednesday.
The antipodean has failed to capitalize on the elevation of the interest rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). On Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe hiked its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps). Now, the RBA’s OCR stands at 1.35% after a consecutive half-a-percent rate hike. The RBA is very much focused to bring price stability to its economy as the inflation rate has reached 5.1%, recorded in the first quarter of CY2022.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying back and forth moves above 107.00. The DXY has renewed its 19-year high at 107.26 after the release of the hawkish minutes. Only one Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member voted against the rate hike announcement by 75 bps.
Now, investors are shifting their focus entirely to the US employment data, which is due on Friday. As per the market consensus, the US economy added 270k jobs in June, higher than the former release of 390k. However, the Unemployment Rate may remain stable at 3.6%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6787
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.7194
|Daily SMA200
|0.7219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
