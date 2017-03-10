AUD/USD dips below 0.78 as RBA jawbones the Aussie

AUD/USD dropped to a session low of 0.7792 after the Reserve Bank of Australia statement said the pick up in economic activity and inflation could be slower that the current forecasts due to the strong Aussie dollar.

The central bank expects slow wage growth, high debt to constrain household spending and says, "lower rates continue to support Australian economy".

Yield spread narrows

The yield differential or the spread between the Aussie and US 10-year bond yield has narrowed to 51 basis points.

The yield spread chart shows the symmetrical triangle pattern. A downside break could result in a further narrowing of the spread in favor of the US dollar.

AUD/USD Technical Levels

At press time, the currency pair is trading at 0.7798 levels. A break below 0.7771 [100-DMA] would open doors for 0.7749 [March high] and 0.7712 [June 30 high]. On the higher side, breach of resistance at 0.7830 [5-DMA] would open up upside towards 0.7838 [1-hour 100-MA] and 0.7860 [resistance on 4-hour chart].