AUD/USD: Depending on how fast activity resume – ANZ

Economists at ANZ Bank hold a neutral stance on the AUD/USD pair while the risks are skewed to the downside.

Key quotes

“Improving news and some suggestions that the COVID19 pandemic may have reached its peak have seen the AUD outperform.”

“The medium-term prospects for the AUD are likely to hinge on how fast activity can resume and how well economies cope with instances of the virus resurgence.”

“Spot: 0.64 ANZ Fair value: 0.64”