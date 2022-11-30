AUD/USD defends Powell-led gains at 11-week high near 0.6800, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eyed

- AUD/USD grinds at the highest levels since September 13.
- Aussie pair rallied the most in three weeks as Fed Chair Powell signaled easy rate hikes starting in December.
- Downbeat Australia Inflation, China PMIs failed to inspire bears on Covid-linked optimism.
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US Core PCE Inflation and ISM Manufacturing PMI will provide fresh impulse.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785 after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led rally to the highest levels since mid-September. It’s worth noting that, the policymaker’s dovish signals allowed the Aussie pair to post the biggest daily run-up in three weeks.
It should be noted, however, that downbeat prints of Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for November appeared to have probed the AUD/USD bulls at the multi-day high.
Fed Chair Powell spoke at the Brookings Institute on the economic outlook, inflation and employment late Wednesday while spreading the bearish remarks in his first public appearance after November’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The policymaker stated that it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate increases while also suggesting that the time to slow the pace of rate hikes could come as soon as the next meeting in December.
Ahead of him, Federal Reserve member of the Board of Governors Lisa D. Cook also spoke and praised the inflation data to signal that the Fed would likely take smaller steps as it moves forward.
It’s worth noting that the softening of the US employment numbers and optimism surrounding China’s Covid conditions also allowed the AUD/USD pair to remain firmer despite downbeat prints of Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October. That said, US ADP Employment Change marked the lowest readings since January 2021 with 127K figure for November versus 200K forecast and 239K previous readings. On the other hand, the second estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) marked 2.9% growth versus 2.6% initial forecasts.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the green and the US Treasury yields were down while the US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day uptrend.
Moving on, China’s private activity data may entertain AUD/USD traders, along with the risk catalysts. However, major attention will be given to the US Core PCE Inflation data for November and ISM Manufacturing PMI for the said month.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the downward-sloping resistance line from the mid-September, now support around 0.6765, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful of approaching September’s top surrounding 0.6915, followed by the 200-DMA hurdle near 0.6925.
Additional importnt levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|1.50%
|Today daily open
|0.6688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6612
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6749
|Previous Daily Low
|0.664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ends November with solid gains near 0.6800
A weakening US Dollar underpinned AUD/USD ahead of the monthly close, as hopes the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening will revive the local economy pushed Wall Street into the green. Australian manufacturing output coming up next
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0400 on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades near the 1.0400 mark as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. A slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation is still needed.
Gold perks up on Fed Powell dovish speech
Gold price is rising because of a dovish speech by Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell on Wednesday that sunk the US Dollar. At the time of writing, Gold price is up around 0.6% and has climbed from a low of $1,744.95 to score a high of the day at $1,764.85.
Why the Ethereum price could rally back to $1,375
ETH has investors watching closely as the recent recovery could be the start of a much larger move. As the bulls trot higher, subtle signs suggest the ETH could continue to rally. Traders should consider engaging with Ethereum’s action while practicing healthy risk management protocols to avoid any last-minute liquidity spikes before the month-end.
ADP warns of a turning point in the labour market
According to a new ADP report, the US private sector created 127K new jobs in November - the lowest since January 2021 and significantly below expectations (196K) and past data (239K). The accompanying commentary says that the labour market and pay have already begun to be affected by the Fed's policy tightening, and fewer people are quitting.