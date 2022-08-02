AUD/USD defends 0.6900 after the biggest daily fall in a month on US-China tussles, Fedspeak

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD holds lower ground as bears take a breather following the heavy downside move.
  • Sino-American jitters over Taiwan join hawkish comments from Fed policymakers to weigh on the quote.
  • RBA’s 0.50% rate hike couldn’t please bulls as shift in language in Rate Statement gained bear’s attention.
  • China’s Caixin Services PMI, US ISM Services PMI may entertain traders but risk catalysts are more important.

AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.6920, after posting the biggest daily slump in a month, as traders seek fresh clues during Wednesday’s initial Asian session.

That said, the Aussie pair’s latest fall could be linked to the escalated geopolitical tension between the US and China, as well as hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers. Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) failure to lure the bulls, despite the fourth rate hike, also contributed to the AUD/USD pair’s weakness.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, despite China’s multiple warnings, raised fears that the tussles among the world’s top-two economies will have more negative consequences for the world amid recession fears. “US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” said Reuters.

Other than Taiwan, talks of likely US restrictions on the chip-making machinery’s exports to China also magnified the Sino-American tussles. It’s worth noting that Beijing’s policymakers also showed a lack of confidence in this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weighed on the AUD/USD prices, due to the strong China-Australia trade ties.

At home, the RBA matched the market’s expectations of announcing 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, the fourth in 2022, while inflating the benchmark rate to 1.85%. However, the RBA Statement that says, “The central bank is not on the pre-set path in normalizing rates,” appeared to have lured the AUD/USD bears.

Elsewhere, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that she is looking for incoming data to decide if they can downshift the rate hikes or continues at the current pace, as reported by Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans showed support for a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike for the September policy meeting if inflation does not improve, as reported by Reuters. Furthermore, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, on the other hand, said she does not think the country is suffering a recession, adding that the labor market is in great shape. On inflation, however, she noted that it has not decreased "at all."

In addition to the aforementioned catalysts, the risk-off mood and firmer US Treasury yields also underpinned the US Dollar Index's rebound from the monthly low and drowned the AUD/USD prices. To portray the mood, the Wall Street benchmarks posted losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields rose to 2.75% at the latest.

Moving on, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to China’s Caixin Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI for July for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts, mainly concerning China and recession, for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

A successful downside break of the three-week-old ascending trend line support, now resistance around 0.6975, directs AUD/USD prices towards the 21-DMA surrounding 0.6880 by the press time.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.692
Today Daily Change -0.0099
Today Daily Change % -1.41%
Today daily open 0.7019
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6871
Daily SMA50 0.6969
Daily SMA100 0.7121
Daily SMA200 0.7173
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7048
Previous Daily Low 0.6968
Previous Weekly High 0.7033
Previous Weekly Low 0.6879
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.668
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7017
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6975
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6932
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7055
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7092
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7135

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

