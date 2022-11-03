- AUD/USD is declining towards 0.6300 despite the better-than-projected Australian Trade Balance data.
- The risk-sensitive currencies are facing a sell-off on Fed’s interest rate hike.
- Going forward, investors will focus on US employment data.
The AUD/USD pair has slipped below the immediate support of 0.6330 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics having reported a steep rise in Trade Balance data. Trade activities have been accounted at 12,444M than the projections of 8,850M and the prior release of 8,324M. Exports have increased sharply by 7% while imports have grown by 0.4%.
The asset displayed a juggernaut fall in the late New York session as a fourth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) along with a hawkish commentary on guidance spurted the risk aversion theme. S&P500 witnessed a bloodbath as hawkish guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell has raised concerns over US corporate earnings ahead.
A continuation of policy tightening will force the corporate to postpone its expansion plans due to higher interest obligations. Also, the real estate market will be the biggest victim due to expensive mortgages.
The US dollar index (DXY) has moved to 112.20 amid the rising safe-haven’s appeal. While 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to 4.12%.
A rate hike by the Fed has also widened the Fed-Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy divergence. This week, the RBA Governor Philip Lowe continued its 25 bps rate hike structure, keeping in mind, economic prospects should remain firmer along with the agenda of bringing price stability.
Going forward, investors will focus on the release of the US employment data. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is seen lower at 200k vs. the prior release of 263k. While the Unemployment Rate will increase to 3.6%. It looks like higher interest rates and lower consumer spending has paused the recruitment process by various firms.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6328
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6343
|Daily SMA50
|0.6554
|Daily SMA100
|0.6736
|Daily SMA200
|0.6979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6493
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds bids from 0.6350, downside looks likely on Fed-RBA policy divergence
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after registering a fresh weekly low at 0.6350 in the early Asian session. The greenback bulls are extremely solid after the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EURUSD plunges 150 pips from weekly highs on Powell’s hawkish remarks after Fed rate hike
The Euro is at the mercy of a hawkish Federal Reserve, as Eurozone PMIs show a recession is lurking. The Federal Reserve’s dovish statement and a hawkish Jerome Powell spurred turmoil in the market, benefitting the safe-haven American dollar.
Gold extends Fed-inspired losses below $1,650 amid looming death cross
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low near $1,632 while extending the post-Fed slump during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote takes clues from the recently deteriorating market sentiment amid a light calendar.
Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange and also operates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, the company does not plan on stopping there as Binance’s CEO indicates the company’s intention of possibly acquiring banks.
Fed increases federal funds rate to 3.75% - 4.00%, attention now shifts to BoE
Major US equity indices initially rallied on the back of the release, though upside proved short-lived for the S&P 500, topping at a high of 3,894 and stepping beneath pre-announcement levels. ‘Rates need to move beyond the September Dot Plot forecasted (median 4.6%)’.