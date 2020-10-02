AUD/USD declines to 0.7150 area ahead of US NFP report

- AUD/USD turned south after closing the previous four days in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range below 94.00.
- Markets are eagerly waiting for the Nonfarm Payroll report from the US.
The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level at 0.7211 on Thursday and closed the fourth straight day in the positive territory. With the market mood turning sour on Friday, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.47% on a daily basis at 0.7147.
Following the announced that US President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus caused a negative shift in market sentiment on the last day of the week. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, major European equity indexes are down between 0.9% and 1.1% on the day and the S&P 500 futures are losing 1.6%.
Focus shifts to US jobs report
Supported by safe-haven flows, the greenback started to gather strength against its rivals and the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to 94.00 area before going into a consolidation phase. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.12% on the day at 93.84.
Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Markets expect the NFP to come in at 850K in September.
Previewing this data, "the dollar is moving on sentiment. In this scenario, an upbeat report could play against the greenback, as stocks will likely advance," said FXStreet's Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik. "A disappointing number, on the other hand, could have the opposite effect, sending stocks lower and investors into the safe-haven dollar.”
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7152
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.721
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7033
|Daily SMA200
|0.6778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.721
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Last pre-NFP elections set to shake markets after Trump's coronavirus news
US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 850,000 positions in September, down from 1.371 million in August but showing an ongoing recovery. Markets are focused on President Trump's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. Eurozone inflation figures missed expectations with Core CPI hitting 0.2%. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.