AUD/USD sits tight ahead of key US events, bears are lurking

- AUD/USD bears eye a downside correction around key US events.
- US CPI and the Federal Reserve are coming up as a major risk to AUD/USD.
AUD/USD is flat on Tuesday in anticipation of key events from the US this week, starting with today's Consumer Price Index. The May US inflation rate will be a key focus while the Federal Reserve interest rate decision follows on Wednesday as investors remained cautious on Monday.
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold for the first time since January 2022. Analysts at TD Securities explained that a decision is likely to come down to the wire, ''but we maintain our long-held view that the Fed will tighten rates by a final 25bp in June to a range of 5.25%-5.50%.''
''If the Fed decides to 'skip' the June meeting, we expect the decision to be accompanied by communication that leans hawkish (ie. statement, dot plot, and presser), signaling a likely hike in July,'' the analysts argued.
As for the Consumer Price Index today, the analysts said, ''core prices likely stayed firm in May, with the index rising a strong 0.4% MoM for a second straight month, also matching the m/m avg since June 2022.''
''Goods inflation likely stayed positive, with shelter prices remaining the key wildcard (expect slowing). Retreating gas prices (-6% MoM) will drag non-core inflation. Our MoM forecasts imply 4.0%/5.3% YoY for total/core prices.''
RBA is hawkish
Meanwhile, as for the Reserve Bank of Australia, Standard Chartered notes that the central bank\ has now turned decidedly hawkish again, after being clearly dovish as recently as March and April, which caused us to tone down our rate-hike calls.
''It then reverted to a hawkish stance in both May and June. June’s meeting statement indicated that upside risks to inflation have increased and removed the reference to medium-term inflation expectations being well anchored''
''While the door is open for more hikes, it remains difficult to assess if the RBA will continue to hike consecutively. Since the April pause, the central bank has hiked by 25bps each in May and June. Given that RBA meets every month (except for January) and it is still trying to achieve a soft landing, we think it may skip in July to assess the key quarterly inflation print (26 July). Thereafter, we think it will hike by 25bps each in August and September, to bring the policy rate to 4.6% (our previous projection was 3.85%).,'' the analysts concluded.
AUD/USD daily chart
A bearish correction could come into play as the chart above shows. From a 4-hour perspective, the pair is on the backside of the prior bullish trendlines and this leaves a bearish bias on the charts for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.