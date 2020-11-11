AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD

- AUD/USD tracks the New Zealand dollar higher, trades well above 0.73.
- RBNZ dashes hopes for negative rates, easing pressure on the RBA to add more stimulus.
The AUD/USD pair is gaining altitude alongside a rally in the New Zealand dollar and amid a pro-risk environment in financial markets.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.7318, representing a 0.5% gain on the day, having picked up a bid at 0.7275 in early Asia.
The AUD, a commodity dollar, seems to be benefitting from the notable bullish action in the commodity-sensitive New Zealand dollar. The Kiwi is trading at 20-month highs near 0.67 with the money market pricing out prospects of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cutting rates to sub-zero levels in 2021. The central bank's head Adrian Orr said early Wednesday that the economy has been more resilient than previously expected and there is less urgency to implement negative rates.
With the RBNZ dashing hopes for negative rates, there will be less pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to take the sub-zero route in interest rates.
Apart from monetary policy expectations, hopes for coronavirus vaccine and the uptick in the global stock markets is likely powering gains in the Aussie dollar. According to US Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci, Moderna is likely to join the league of Pfizer-BioNTech in launching the coronavirus vaccine. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.4% gain on the day.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7133
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7136
|Daily SMA200
|0.6817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7252
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD breaks above 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr, highest since March 2019
NZD/USD jumps over 1% to regain 0.6900 for the first time since March 2019, as markets no longer price in negative interest rates following RBNZ Governor Orr’s less dovish comments. Orr also sounded upbeat on economic recovery.
AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD
The AUD/USD pair is gaining altitude alongside a rally in the New Zealand dollar and amid a pro-risk environment in financial markets. RBNZ dashes hopes for negative rates, easing pressure on the RBA to add more stimulus.
Gold: Buyers look to $1,900 amid cautious optimism
Gold picks up bids, prints second positive day following Monday’s heavy drop to the late-September low. The yellow metal slumped to the September 28 bottom on Monday before bouncing off $1,850.56.
USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area
USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line. Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.