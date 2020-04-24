AUD/USD mid-April's daily chart is painting an improving picture for the Aussie, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.

Key quotes

“AUD/USD daily chart is somewhat mixed. While momentum remains positive, it is waning. The currency pair surpassed the 50-day SMA but remained well below the 100 and 200 SMAs.”

“Support awaits at 0.6260, which provided support in late April. It is closely followed by 0.6215, which capped AUD/USD in late March.”

“Resistance is at 0.64, a round mark, and also a stubborn cap in late April. The monthly high of 0.6450 is critical resistance.”