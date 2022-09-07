  • AUD/USD reclaimed the 0.6700 figure but remains unable to register gains.
  • The US trade deficit narrowed in July, as exports registered a record high.
  • Australia’s GDP exceeded estimates, while money market futures foresee a 50 bps RBA rate hike in October.

AUD/USD operates below its opening price on Wednesday, spurred by a sour market sentiment during the Asian session. However, as the European and North American sessions have taken over, sentiment shifted slightly positive, so the AUD/USD is recovering some ground.

During the day, the AUD/USD tumbled towards the 0.6698 daily low but bounced off, trimming some of its losses. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6726, down 0.09%.

AUD/USD on the defensive despite positive Aussie data

The US Department of Commerce revealed that July’s US trade deficit narrowed, as exports registered a record high, which could impact and contribute to GDP growth in Q3. Later, the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester crossed newswires, saying that the last labor market report flashed signs of moderation. She added that markets need to focus on the path of interest rates rather than “one particular meeting.” Further, she expressed that she will decide the size of rate hikes in the September meeting, and she’s not convinced that inflation has peaked yet.

On the Australian front, the Gross Domestic Product for Q2 expanded aligned with estimations of 0.9% QoQ, while Australia grew at a 3.6% pace on an annual basis. Meanwhile, money market futures expect an additional 50 bps interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in October, and the yield curve forecast rates to peak at around 3.85%.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/USD appears to form a double-bottom. Wednesday’s daily low tested a downslope-resistance-trendline, drawn from April 2022 highs, which turned support, quickly rejecting lower prices, reclaiming the 0.6700 mark. Nevertheless, to validate the chart pattern abovementioned, the AUD/USD needs to reclaim the 0.7136 resistance. Otherwise, a drop below 0.6698 could pave the way for a re-test of the YTD low.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6726
Today Daily Change 0.0113
Today Daily Change % 1.68
Today daily open 0.6735
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6922
Daily SMA50 0.69
Daily SMA100 0.6986
Daily SMA200 0.712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6833
Previous Daily Low 0.6727
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6771
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6793
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6697
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6659
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450

GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450

GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.1400 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is providing a boost to the dollar ahead of Fed's Beige Book.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures