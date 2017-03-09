AUD/USD could slip back to the mid-0.7400s – Commerzbank

AUD/USD could slip back to the mid-0.7400s – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
AUD/USD remains poised for a potential visit of the 0.7450 area, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“The market eroded its 200 day ma at .7532. We look for a deeper sell off towards .7450, the 50% retracement. Intraday rallies will remain directly offered below .7645 the 20 day ma. Intraday Elliott waves counts are negative”.
“The market is failing ahead of the .7778/.7850 2016 highs and the 38.2% retracement”.
“Above .7850 would target the 200 month ma at .7939”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding