AUD/USD could accelerate the decline below 0.7908 – Commerzbank

AUD/USD could accelerate the decline below 0.7908 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Below 0.7908 the Aussie Dollar is expected to gather further downside traction, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“AUD/USD last week saw a break of trendline support and this has left it exposed on the downside. Intraday rallies are indicated to terminate circa .7980 and below .7908 the market should start to accelerate lower to the .7808 current August low, which guards good support at .7748/41. This is where the February and March highs are located and while above here the market will remain bid longer term”.
“Above .8162/66 lies the .8295 January 2015 high”.
“The cross has broken higher from a large triangle formation that targets eventually .8715 (one year + target)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.