AUD/USD corrects to near 0.6660 as USD Index attempts recovery, US CPI hogs limelight

- AUD/USD has dropped to near 0.6660 as the USD Index has attempted a recovery.
- S&P500 futures have extended overnight gains as investors have digested uncertainty about corporate earnings.
- The Australian Dollar will remain on tenterhooks ahead of the speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
The AUD/USD pair has corrected modestly to near 0.6660 in the European session. A mild sell-off in the Aussie asset has stemmed due to a recovery attempt by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The USD Index has rebounded from 101.67 after a vertical sell-off. Minor recovery in the USD Index has propelled as investors are getting anxious ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.
S&P500 futures have extended overnight gains as investors have digested uncertainty about corporate earnings. The yields offered on 10-year US Treasury bonds have rebounded to near 3.98%.
The USD Index is consistently facing selling pressure for the past three trading sessions as investors are anticipating that interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will peak sooner. Economists at Commerzbank cited it would probably be too early though to write off the Dollar at this stage. The labor market report on Friday was not that bad after all. We assume that the labor market remains too tight for the liking of the Fed and that it will therefore hike its key rate once again at the end of July. It remains to be seen whether that will be the end of the rate hike cycle, and it is still uncertain how quickly rate cuts really will follow.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar will remain on tenterhooks ahead of the speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe. Investors would look for interest rate guidance from Philip Lowe as labor market conditions are getting tighter.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6722
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
