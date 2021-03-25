AUD/USD: Corrective pullback flirts with 0.7600 amid fresh vaccine optimism

- AUD/USD prints mild intraday gains while bouncing off seven-week low.
- AstraZeneca unveiled 76% vaccine efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
- Light calendar, lack of major risk news trigger consolidative moves.
AUD/USD picks up bids near 0.7600, up 0.19% intraday, after recently refreshing the day’s peak to 0.7604 during early Thursday. The aussie pair dropped to the lowest since early February during the risk-off mood the previous day. However, a lack of major bearish catalysts afterward helped traders to cheer on AstraZeneca news and portray a corrective pullback.
AstraZeneca recently confirmed the efficacy of its vaccines to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its variants during the phase 3 trials. The official updates confirmed 100% efficacy against severe and critical disease as well as 85% efficacy for those aged 65+. Although the 76% efficacy for the covid variants was lower than Monday’s 79% mark, the update could be considered sentiment-positive as the previous release were rejected to the error in research. Also posing the vaccine’s trial results as an upbeat catalyst are the concerns over AstraZeneca’s usage in Europe.
Elsewhere, China is likely to witness another blow from the US as American securities regulator prepares for further tightening of rules for the foreign firms, targeted towards Beijing. Also on the risk-negative side could be North Korea’s firing of two missiles that couldn’t hurt Japan.
It should be noted that the chatters surrounding extra stimulus from US President Joe Biden and the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beyond the March 31 expiry might have offered a bounce to the market sentiment off-late.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.12% intraday gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield pauses the three-day downtrend around 1.62% by the press time.
Given the lack of major data/events, AUD/USD traders should keep their eyes on the risk catalyst ahead of the US GDP announcement.
Read: The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
Technical analysis
Unless providing a decisive break above 100-day SMA, near 0.7615 by the press time, AUD/USD remains vulnerable to drop towards February lows, also the yearly bottom, surrounding 0.7560.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.76
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7737
|Daily SMA50
|0.7736
|Daily SMA100
|0.7613
|Daily SMA200
|0.7367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7678
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.