AUD/USD: Corrective pullback eyes to regain 0.6900 ahead of China data, Fed

- AUD/USD extends rebound from monthly low, snaps five-day downtrend.
- Market’s consolidation ahead of Fed joins hawkish bets on RBA, Aussie wage price updates to underpin the recovery.
- Chatters over inflation keep exerting more pressure on the Fed, covid, Taiwan are extra catalysts testing bulls.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, China’s monthly Industrial Production and Retail Sales can direct immediate moves.
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare the recent losses around a five-week low, refreshing intraday high to 0.6890 during the mid-Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s positioning ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) while also cheering mildly bid US stock futures.
That said, US diplomats seem to ignore the recent mixed factory-gate inflation data while indirectly pushing the Fed towards aggressive rate hikes and balance-sheet normalization. The same join updates surrounding Taiwan and China’s covid conditions to weigh on the market sentiment, which in turn challenge AUD/USD bulls due to the pair’s risk barometer status.
White House (WH) Economic Adviser Brian Deese and National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti were among the US diplomats who highlighted the inflation woes and showed readiness to battle the same during their interviews with CNN and Bloomberg respectively.
Elsewhere, Beijing reported the highest coronavirus cases in three weeks the previous day and called for more activity restrictions. Shanghai, on the other hand, marked ease into the COVID-19 cases but keeps the recently announced limits to curb the virus from spreading too fast.
Furthermore, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) matched 0.8% MoM forecasts for May, also easing to 10.8% YoY figures versus 10.9% expected and prior readouts. The PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, dropped below 8.6% YoY forecasts to 8.3%.
Comments from Goldman Sachs (GS) Chief Australia Economist Andrew Boak also helped the AUD/USD prices to recover. “We now expect the RBA to raise rates by 50bps in August and September, up from 25bps previously,” said Boak from GS.
Additionally, news that Australia’s minimum wage to be increased 5.2% after the review also seems to favored the pair’s latest rebound. “New minimum wage to be increased A$40/week,” adds Reuters.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures remain sluggish around the lowest levels since early 2021, up 0.20% intraday of late, while the Treasury bond yields dribble at the 11-year top near 3.5%, around 3.475% at the latest.
Looking forward, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June, expected -0.7% versus -5.6% prior, could offer immediate directions to the AUD/USD pair ahead of China’s monthly prints of Industrial Production and Retail Sales for May. Though, major attention will be given to the Fed’s ability to tame inflation and not disappoint the markets as it walks on a knife’s edge.
Read: Fed June Preview: In the world we live in, a 50 bps hike is a dovish surprise
Technical analysis
Bears need a clear downside break of the yearly low surrounding 0.6830, marked in May, to aim for a June 2020 low near 0.6775. Alternatively, recovery moves need validation from 2021 bottom near 0.7000.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6887
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7111
|Daily SMA50
|0.7169
|Daily SMA100
|0.7223
|Daily SMA200
|0.7248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.685
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Corrective pullback eyes to regain 0.6900 ahead of China data, Fed
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare the recent losses around a five-week low, refreshing intraday high to 0.6890 during the mid-Asian session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s positioning ahead of the key FOMC while also cheering mildly bid US stock futures.
EUR/USD floats above 1.0400 as DXY tracks softer yields ahead of Fed, ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD extends recovery from monthly low, grinds higher of late. Pullback in Treasury yields from 11-year high allows bears to position for the Fed. Hawkish ECBSpeak, mixed US data also underpin corrective pullback.
Gold struggles to defend $1,800 at monthly low amid Fed fears
Gold seesaws around $1,810 as it pares recent losses around the monthly low during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal prints the first daily gains in three while preparing for the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision.
MATIC price falls “penny from Eiffel” style and won't stop until this level is reached
Polygon Network's MATIC price shows "continuation of trend" like signals on higher time frames. MATIC price is this week's heartbreaker amongst the digital currencies, as the layer 2 token shows no remorse. The bearish downtrend has been violent.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!