AUD/USD continues upwards march, eyes 0.7550 next

- AUD/USD broke above 0.7500 for the first time since June 2018 earlier on during Thursday's session.
- Surging commodity prices seemed to help, as did a broad softening in USD.
AUD/USD has continued to surge to the upside since breaking above the 0.7500 earlier during Thursday’s session. The pair has recently printed highs in the 0.7530s and currently trades with on the day gains north of 90 pips or about 1.3%.
Commodity prices surge
Though not as strong as CAD’s, AUD also has a decent positive correlation with crude oil markets, so the more than 3% upside seen in WTI and Brent oil on Thursday is one factor helping AUD. No one specific catalyst appears behind upside seen in crude oil markets on Thursday, with traders seemingly front running positivity regarding vaccines (the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is hoped to get approval in the US this week) and US fiscal stimulus (talks continue, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said good progress is being made).
Meanwhile, AUD also has a strong positive correlation with industrial metals (Australia’s largest export is Iron Ore, while Copper is another important export); the Bloomberg Industrial Metals index surged from below 135 to above 137 over the last few hours and currently hold onto gains of nearly 1.8% on the day, helping to prop up AUD. Similar to crude oil markets, the rally in industrial metals did not seem to have any particular catalyst aside from the aforementioned optimism regarding vaccines and stimulus.
Strong data also helping
While recent gains in commodity prices is one factor assisting AUD, a string of much stronger than expected Australian data releases has also contributed to the build-up of optimism towards AUD. Already this week; the AIG Services Index (Nov) rose to 52.9 from 51.4, the House Price Index (QoQ for Q3) rose 0.8% versus expectations for a 1% drop, NAB Business Confidence rose to 12 from 5 and the Westpac Consumer Sentiment index rose 4.1% in December to 112 (its highest levels since October 2010).
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|1.24
|Today daily open
|0.7442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7352
|Daily SMA50
|0.723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7403
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7402
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7483
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7525
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.