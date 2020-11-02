AUD/USD continues to push higher toward 0.7050 ahead of RBA

- AUD/USD is erasing last week's losses on Monday.
- RBA is expected to announce a rate cut on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 94.00.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since mid-July at 0.6692 on Monday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7043, gaining 0.25% on a daily basis.
RBA to announce new policy easing measures
The improving market sentiment seems to be helping the risk-sensitive AUD find demand ahead of the Reserve Bank of Policy (RBA) announcements. However, with investors expecting the RBA to lower its policy rate and shift to a more dovish outlook, AUD could struggle to preserve its strength.
Previewing the RBA's November meeting, “we maintain our forecast that the RBA will deliver a slew of rate cuts. We expect it to cut the policy rate by 15bps to 0.10% and to lower the interest rate on its term funding facility and the target yield on 3Y government bonds to 0.10%," said Standard Chartered analysts. "We expect more back-end bond purchases to flatten the AUD yield curve and drive AUD underperformance.”
On the other hand, following last week's impressive rally, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet near 94.00 as investors start to move to the sidelines ahead of the US presidential election.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit's and the ISM's October Manufacturing PMI reports will be looked upon for fresh impetus but the market reaction is likely to remain muted.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7048
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7119
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7113
|Daily SMA200
|0.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7034
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
