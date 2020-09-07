AUD/USD continues to move sideways below 0.7300

- AUD/USD is struggling to find direction on Monday.
- Upbeat data from China helps AUD stay resilient against its peers.
- US Dollar Index registers small daily gains near 93.00.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher toward 0.7300 during the Asian session on Monday but couldn't preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7280. Last week, AUD/USD lost nearly 80 pips as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the USD gather strength against its rivals.
DXY consolidates last week's gains
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the trade surplus in August widened to $58.9 billion with exports surging by 9.5% on a yearly basis. Although the upbeat data helped the China-proxy AUD gain traction, the positive impact on the currency remained short-lived.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 0.73% last week, posts small daily gains above 93.00 on Monday and making it difficult for AUD/USD to turn north. The US markets will be closed due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday and the pair is likely to continue to fluctuate in a tight range below 0.7300.
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7281
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7231
|Daily SMA50
|0.7121
|Daily SMA100
|0.6887
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7222
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.