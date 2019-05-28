AUD/USD continues to float in the positive territory above 0.69

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 97.80.
  • Coming up: CB Consumer Confidence Index from the U.S.

After closing the previous week above the 0.69 handle, the AUD/USD pair hasn't yet been able to make a decisive move in either direction this week. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on a daily basis at 0.6925, fluctuating in a 15-pip daily range.

In the absence of macroeconomic data releases from Australia and new developments surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict, the AUD struggled to find a significant catalyst. 

Just recently, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted out that China was seriously considering restricting rare exports to the U.S. If that turns out to be true, we could witness a further escalation in the trade war and see antipodeans such as the AUD and the NZD lose strength against its rivals.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which stayed calm on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S., rose modestly today but this move seemed to be a technical reaction to the sharp drop witnessed in the second half of the previous week. The first data from the U.S. today showed that the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 2.7% on a yearly basis in March to come above the market expectation of 2.6% but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Later in the session, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of that data, the DXY was posting small gains near 97.80.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6928
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.6918
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6952
Daily SMA50 0.7047
Daily SMA100 0.7092
Daily SMA200 0.7137
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.694
Previous Daily Low 0.6912
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6864
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6935
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6963

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location