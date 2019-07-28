AUD/USD: Contained on 0.69 handle in bear's market ahead of key event risks this week

- AUD/USD is in the hand's of the bears ahead of key events.
- GDP, US-China talks, Aussie CPI and the Fed are all on tap.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6910, contained in a tight range at the start of the week. There is very little to go on initially, but its a big week for markets with plenty going on. Last week ended with a solid US Q2 Gross Domestic Product report that was better than expected and the US Dollar firmed with AUD breaching month-lows. The major risk for the week is where a 25bp cut is expected by the Federal Reserve.
"We expect the FOMC to deliver its first rate cut in over ten years, with a 25bp reduction in the Fed Funds target range. Given crosscurrents persist as a threat for the outlook and inflation remains subdued, we look for the Fed to leave the door open to further easing. We expect the statement to show modest, mark-to-market changes and for two of the FOMC voters to dissent," analysts at TD Securities argued.
Clashing with the event will be a resumption of US-China talks which provides another potential risk catalyst. However, risks are balanced to the downside as market's cannot shake off the pessimism considering the tall order of breaking the deadlock of the two side's demands. Bloomberg ran a weekend article which noted that China’s sticking to its three key demands: "The immediate removal of all existing tariffs, a balanced agreement, and realistic targets for additional Chinese purchases of American products." The article also outlined the U.S. requirements. "Among the U.S.’s demands are structural reforms to China’s economy, greater protection of intellectual property rights and a more balanced trading relationship. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said Trump’s objective is to get “a proper deal.”
Treasuries rallied late in the session, unwinding initial losses following the GDP report. All focus this week will be the Australian Consumer Price Index print. "Rising oil prices over the qtr are the main driver for higher headline CPI. A pick-up in annual private health premiums, rising airfares and the increase in tobacco excise suggest risks to the upside. Core inflation at 0.4% q/q is consistent with the RBA's forecasts so few implications from this forecast," the analysts at TD Securities explained.
AUD/USD levels:
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the AUD/USD pair has settled at its lowest since June 21, and maintains a firmly bearish stance, according to technical readings in the daily chart:
"It has now developed below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 DMA gaining strength downward below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads lower below its 100 level, while the RSI accelerated its slump, heading sharply south at around 39. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA crossed below the larger ones, keeping a firm bearish slope, while technical indicators have stabilized at extreme oversold levels, rather reflecting the lack of volume at the end of the week than suggesting downward exhaustion. A break below 0.6880, the immediate support, should anticipate a continued slide toward the 0.6820 price zone."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: bullish case to persist as long as above 108.40
The USD/JPY pair has finished the week at 108.66, having spent Friday consolidating gains. The pair soared Thursday, following the ECB’s monetary policy announcement, understood less dovish-than-anticipated by market’s participants.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.