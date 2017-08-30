AUD/USD consolidative between 0.7865/0.7990 – UOB

AUD/USD consolidative between 0.7865/0.7990 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group believe spot is poised for further consolidation between 0.7865/0.7990 in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of extending lower and test the 0.7895/00 support, AUD rebounded strongly from a low of 0.7906. The unexpectedly robust rebound hit an overnight high of 0.7983. The subsequent rapid pull-back from the high has resulted in a mixed outlook. Further choppy price action is expected, likely not moving much out of the 0.7906/0.7983 range seen yesterday”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD clearly moved above the 0.7960 resistance yesterday to hit a high of 0.7983 before easing off. The risk of break below the rising trend-line support as highlighted in recent updates has diminished. Indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ now and AUD is expected to trade sideways from here, likely within a 0.7865/0.7990 range. Looking further ahead, a clear break 0.7990 would indicate that a move to retest the year’s high near 0.8065 has started. On the downside, the key support is still at 0.7865 but as mentioned above, the odds for a break of this level have diminished”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.