AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains above 0.7400, eyes on US NFP data

  • AUD/USD is posting modest losses on Friday, stays above 0.7400.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to stage a convincing rebound.
  • Investors await the labour market report from the US.

The AUD/USD pair closed the previous three trading days in the positive territory and touched its highest level since August 2018 at 0.7451 on Thursday. With investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key data releases from the US, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 0.7420.

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales in October increased by 1.4%, compared to analysts' estimate of 1.6%, and made it difficult for AUD/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.

Focus shifts to US NFP data

The risk-on market environment and the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed AUD/USD to register impressive gains this week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both hit fresh record highs on Thursday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to its lowest level in more than 30 months at 90.51 before recovering modestly.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the November Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.

Investors expect the NFP to rise by 469,000 and a better-than-expected reading could cause the USD to come under renewed selling pressure. On the other hand, a negative reaction in Wall Street's main indexes to a weak NFP report is likely to help the DXY start recovering its losses and cause AUD/USD to extend its daily slide. Ahead of this data, the DXY is down 0.09% on the day at 90.63.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7419
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.7441
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7322
Daily SMA50 0.7204
Daily SMA100 0.7203
Daily SMA200 0.6873
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.745
Previous Daily Low 0.7397
Previous Weekly High 0.7399
Previous Weekly Low 0.7264
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7417
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7408
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7376
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7355
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7461
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7482
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7514

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

