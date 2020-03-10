AUD/USD consolidates the drop around 0.6550

- Aussie downed by US dollar resurgence alongside Treasury yields.
- Bulls fail find support from the oil-price rebound, as gold slips.
- Eyes on Australian economic stimulus package and coronavirus updates.
AUD/USD reversed almost a quarter of Monday’s recovery from a new decade low of 0.6320, as the bears fought back control amid a solid comeback staged by the US dollar across its main competitors.
The resurgent US dollar demand across the board seems to be the main story heading into the European open, which dragged the Aussie pair back below the 0.66 handle, with several attempts to regain the latter sold-off despite the risk-on action in the Asian equities.
The dollar surge is mainly associated to a massive rebound seen in the US Treasury yields following Monday’s dramatic fall induced by coronavirus fears and oil shock-led market havoc.
Over the last hour, the spot has stalled its decline and consolidates losses around 0.6550, as expectations of the Australian economic stimulus package to offset the virus impact continue to keep the buyers hopeful that it will help stimulate the OZ economy.
Further, the prices may also derive additional support should the oil-price recovery gain sustained momentum, as the correction in gold prices adds to the pressure on the commodity-linked currency, at the moment.
Markets will keep a close watch on the virus-related development and risk trends for the near-term trading opportunity in the major.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6552
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6632
|Daily SMA50
|0.6754
|Daily SMA100
|0.6805
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6686
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6311
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.712
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
