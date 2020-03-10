AUD/USD consolidates the drop around 0.6550

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Aussie downed by US dollar resurgence alongside Treasury yields.
  • Bulls fail find support from the oil-price rebound, as gold slips.
  • Eyes on Australian economic stimulus package and coronavirus updates.

AUD/USD reversed almost a quarter of Monday’s recovery from a new decade low of 0.6320, as the bears fought back control amid a solid comeback staged by the US dollar across its main competitors.

The resurgent US dollar demand across the board seems to be the main story heading into the European open, which dragged the Aussie pair back below the 0.66 handle, with several attempts to regain the latter sold-off despite the risk-on action in the Asian equities.

The dollar surge is mainly associated to a massive rebound seen in the US Treasury yields following Monday’s dramatic fall induced by coronavirus fears and oil shock-led market havoc.

Over the last hour, the spot has stalled its decline and consolidates losses around 0.6550, as expectations of the Australian economic stimulus package to offset the virus impact continue to keep the buyers hopeful that it will help stimulate the OZ economy.

Further, the prices may also derive additional support should the oil-price recovery gain sustained momentum, as the correction in gold prices adds to the pressure on the commodity-linked currency, at the moment.

Markets will keep a close watch on the virus-related development and risk trends for the near-term trading opportunity in the major.

AUD/USD technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6552
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 0.6587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6632
Daily SMA50 0.6754
Daily SMA100 0.6805
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6686
Previous Daily Low 0.6311
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

