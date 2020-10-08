AUD/USD consolidates small daily gains after finding support around 0.7150

- Australian dollar holds onto daily gains versus the US dollar, unchanged over the week.
- Quiet session across financial markets the day after FOMC minutes and VP debate.
The AUD/USD rose to test daily highs during the American session near 0.7170 but it failed to break higher and pulled back. The retreat found support at 0.7145. Near the end of the day, it was trading at 0.7155, 20 pips above Wednesday’s close and at the same level it closed last week.
The decline from the top took place as the US dollar regained strength as equity prices in Wall Street lost momentum. The move was short-lived and the DXY went back to neutral territory after hitting a daily high at 93.82.
The AUD/USD is about to post the second daily gain in a row but is not fully recover for Tuesday’s slide when it tumbled after US President Trump cancelled stimulus talks with Democrats. Two days later, expectations about several stimulus measures are on the rise supporting market sentiment.
Economic data from the US showed a decline in jobless claims to the lowest since April (initial and continuing) but numbers still present a weak labor market. On Friday, during the Asian session, Australian data to be released includes Home Loans for August and the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Financial Stability Review. In the US, attention will likely focus on politics and stimulus talks.
Technical outlook
The AUD/USD continues to recover from levels under 0.7100 it reached earlier during the week. The recovery found resistance around 0.7170 that is the key resistance ahead. A break higher would expose 0.7210 (last and current week high). On the flip side, a consolidation below 0.7145 would signal more weakness ahead; the next support stands at 0.7120 that protects the weekly low at 0.7095.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7157
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7186
|Daily SMA50
|0.7206
|Daily SMA100
|0.7058
|Daily SMA200
|0.6781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7152
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly High
|0.721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
