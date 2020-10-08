AUD/USD consolidates small daily gains after finding support around 0.7150

  • Australian dollar holds onto daily gains versus the US dollar, unchanged over the week.
  • Quiet session across financial markets the day after FOMC minutes and VP debate.

The AUD/USD rose to test daily highs during the American session near 0.7170 but it failed to break higher and pulled back. The retreat found support at 0.7145. Near the end of the day, it was trading at 0.7155, 20 pips above Wednesday’s close and at the same level it closed last week.

The decline from the top took place as the US dollar regained strength as equity prices in Wall Street lost momentum. The move was short-lived and the DXY went back to neutral territory after hitting a daily high at 93.82.

The AUD/USD is about to post the second daily gain in a row but is not fully recover for Tuesday’s slide when it tumbled after US President Trump cancelled stimulus talks with Democrats. Two days later, expectations about several stimulus measures are on the rise supporting market sentiment.

Economic data from the US showed a decline in jobless claims to the lowest since April (initial and continuing) but numbers still present a weak labor market. On Friday, during the Asian session, Australian data to be released includes Home Loans for August and the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Financial Stability Review. In the US, attention will likely focus on politics and stimulus talks.

Technical outlook

The AUD/USD continues to recover from levels under 0.7100 it reached earlier during the week. The recovery found resistance around 0.7170 that is the key resistance ahead.  A break higher would expose 0.7210 (last and current week high). On the flip side, a consolidation below 0.7145 would signal more weakness ahead; the next support stands at 0.7120 that protects the weekly low at 0.7095.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7157
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.7138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7186
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7058
Daily SMA200 0.6781
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7152
Previous Daily Low 0.7096
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7117
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7072
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7049
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7218

 

 

