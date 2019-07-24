AUD/USD consolidates recent losses to 1-1/2 week lows, depressed below 0.7000 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • RBA rate cut expectations exerted some fresh pressure and contributed to the recent downfall.
  • A modest USD pullback from multi-week tops extended some support and helped limit losses.

The AUD/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session, consolidating the recent slide to 1-1/2 week lows.

The pair extended its retracement slide from near three-month tops set last week and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid expectations that RBA will cut interest rates sooner rather than later. 

In fact, Westpac - one of the big four Australian banks brought forward the timing of the next interest rate cut and now expects the RBA to deliver a 25 bps interest rate cut in October as compared to the previous forecast of a rate cut in November.

This coupled with the fact that investors continued scaling back expectations of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed, at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, lifted the US Dollar to fresh five-week tops on Wednesday and further collaborated to the downfall.

However, a modest intraday USD pullback, primarily on the back of some profit-taking led by sliding US Treasury bond yields, helped limit further losses ahead of the US economic releases - flash manufacturing and services PMI, along with New Home sales data.

Apart from the USD price dynamics, traders will further take cues from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's speech during the Asian session on Thursday and the incoming US-China trade-related headlines, which remains a key overhang on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.698
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.7004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7004
Daily SMA50 0.6956
Daily SMA100 0.7016
Daily SMA200 0.709
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7037
Previous Daily Low 0.6996
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6988
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6947
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

